Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından bu yıl 77'ncisi düzenlenen Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu. Komedyen Nate Bargatze'nin sunuculuğunu üstlendiği görkemli törende birçok ilk yaşandı. 2025 Emmy Ödülleri'ne The Studio 13 ödülle damga vurdu. Dizi, tek seferde 13 Emmy ödülü kazanan komedi dizisi olarak tarihe geçti. Seth Rogen ise bir gecede tek bir kişi tarafından kazanılan en fazla Emmy ödülü kazanma rekorunu da egale etti. Adolescence 8 dalda ödül alırken; The Pitt dizisi ise 5 dalda ödül kazandı.
İŞTE 2025 EMMY ÖDÜLLERİ'Nİ KAZANANLAR
En İyi Drama Dizisi
En İyi Komedi Dizisi
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt (KAZANAN)
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
En İyi Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio (KAZANAN)
- What We Do in the Shadows
En İyi Reality Yarışma Programı
- Adolescence (KAZANAN)
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
En İyi Talk Show
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors (KAZANAN)
En İyi Senaryolu Çeşitlilik Programı
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (KAZANAN)
En İyi Çeşitlilik Özel Programı (Canlı)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (KAZANAN)
- Saturday Night Live
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
- Beyoncé Bowl
- The Oscars
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special (KAZANAN)
- SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt (KAZANAN)
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance (KAZANAN)
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Zach Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance (KAZANAN)
- John Turturro, Severance
Mini Dizi, Antoloji veya TV Filminde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (KAZANAN)
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Mini Dizi, Antoloji veya TV Filminde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence (KAZANAN)
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Mini Dizi, Antoloji veya TV Filminde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (KAZANAN)
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Mini Dizi, Antoloji veya TV Filminde En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence (KAZANAN)
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence (KAZANAN)
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks (KAZANAN)
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio (KAZANAN)
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (KAZANAN)
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Senaryo
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (KAZANAN)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mini Dizi, Antoloji veya TV Filminde En İyi Senaryo
- Dan Gilroy, Andor (KAZANAN)
- Joe Sachs, The Pitt
- R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
- Dan Erickson, Severance
- Will Smith, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Senaryo
- Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence (KAZANAN)
- Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
- Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
- Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
- Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Çeşitlilik Programında En İyi Senaryo
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio (KAZANAN)
- Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Yönetmen
- The Daily Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (KAZANAN)
- Saturday Night Live
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Yönetmen
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
- Seth Rogen, The Studio (KAZANAN)
Mini Dizi, Antoloji veya TV Filminde En İyi Yönetmen
- Janus Metz, Andor
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
- John Wells, The Pitt
- Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
- Ben Stiller, Severance
- Adam Randall, Slow Horses (KAZANAN)
- Mike White, The White Lotus
- Philip Barantini, Adolescence (KAZANAN)
- Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
- Helen Shaver, The Penguin
- Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day