95. Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu!

95. Oscar Ödülleri ABD’nin Los Angeles kentindeki Dolby Tiyatrosu’nda düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Sinema endüstrisinin en prestijli ödülleri arasında kabul edilen Akademi Ödülleri’nin ana sunuculuğunu Jimmy Kimmel üstlendi. Hailey Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Glend Close, Hugh Grant ve Nicole Kidman gibi ünlü isimler de sunuculuk törende sunuculuk yaptı. Tören ABC kanalında canlı olarak yayınlandı. 11 adaylıkla yılın en çok Oscar'a aday gösterilen filmi olan Everything Everywhere All at Once büyük ödülleri silip süpürdü. Everything Everywhere All at Once, En İyi Film, En İyi Yönetmen, En İyi Kadın Oyuncu, En İyi Yarımcı Kadın Oyuncu, En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu, En İyi Özgün Senaryo, En İyi Özgün Senaryo ödüllerinin sahibi oldu. All Quiet On The Western Front (Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok) ise 3 dalda ödüle uzandı. The Whale (Balina) filmiyle obez bir İngilizce öğretmenini canlandıran Brendan Fraser ile Elvis Presley'i canlandıran Austin Butler, eleştirmenlerce ve internet üzerinden yapılan anketlerde 'En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Oscarı'na en yakın aktörler arasında gösterilmişti. Ödüle Brendan Fraser layık görüldü.
İŞTE 95. OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİ’NİN KAZANANLARI
En iyi film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
En iyi yönetmen
Todd Field (Tár)
Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
En iyi kadın oyuncu
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN
En iyi erkek oyuncu
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale) - KAZANAN
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking - KAZANAN
En iyi orjinal senaryo
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
En iyi uluslararası film
All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
En iyi yapım tasarımı
All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
En iyi kurgu
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
En iyi sinematografi
All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
En iyi film müziği
All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
En iyi saç ve makyaj tasarımı
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale - KAZANAN
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - KAZANAN
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
En iyi animasyon filmi
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - KAZANAN
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
En iyi kısa animasyon filmi
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - KAZANAN
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
En iyi ses miksajı
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick - KAZANAN
En iyi özgün şarkı
Applause, Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, RRR - KAZANAN
This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once
En iyi kısa film
An Irish Goodbye - KAZANAN
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
En iyi belgesel
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny - KAZANAN
En iyi kısa belgesel
The Elephant Whisperers - KAZANAN
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
En iyi görsel efekt
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water - KAZANAN
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick