Jet Set

95. Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu!

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından verilen Oscar (Akademi) Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu.

Giriş: 13 Mart 2023 Pazartesi
95. Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu!

95. Oscar Ödülleri ABD’nin Los Angeles kentindeki Dolby Tiyatrosu’nda düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Sinema endüstrisinin en prestijli ödülleri arasında kabul edilen Akademi Ödülleri’nin ana sunuculuğunu Jimmy Kimmel üstlendi. Hailey Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Glend Close, Hugh Grant ve Nicole Kidman gibi ünlü isimler de sunuculuk törende sunuculuk yaptı. Tören ABC kanalında canlı olarak yayınlandı. 11 adaylıkla yılın en çok Oscar'a aday gösterilen filmi olan Everything Everywhere All at Once büyük ödülleri silip süpürdü. Everything Everywhere All at Once, En İyi Film, En İyi Yönetmen, En İyi Kadın Oyuncu, En İyi Yarımcı Kadın Oyuncu, En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu, En İyi Özgün Senaryo, En İyi Özgün Senaryo ödüllerinin sahibi oldu. All Quiet On The Western Front (Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok) ise 3 dalda ödüle uzandı. The Whale (Balina) filmiyle obez bir İngilizce öğretmenini canlandıran Brendan Fraser ile Elvis Presley'i canlandıran Austin Butler, eleştirmenlerce ve internet üzerinden yapılan anketlerde 'En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Oscarı'na en yakın aktörler arasında gösterilmişti. Ödüle Brendan Fraser layık görüldü.

İŞTE 95. OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİ’NİN KAZANANLARI

En iyi film

All Quiet on the Western Front


Avatar: The Way of Water


The Banshees of Inisherin


Elvis


Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN


The Fabelmans


Tár


Top Gun: Maverick


Triangle of Sadness


Women Talking

En iyi yönetmen

Todd Field (Tár)


Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN


Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)


Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness)


Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Cate Blanchett (Tár)


Ana de Armas (Blonde)


Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)


Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)


Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Austin Butler (Elvis)


Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)


Brendan Fraser (The Whale) - KAZANAN


Paul Mescal (Aftersun)


Bill Nighy (Living)

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)


Hong Chau (The Whale)


Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)


Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN


Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)


Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)


Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)


Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)


Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

All Quiet on the Western Front


Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery


Living


Top Gun: Maverick


Women Talking - KAZANAN

En iyi orjinal senaryo

The Banshees of Inisherin


Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN


The Fabelmans


Tár


Triangle of Sadness

En iyi uluslararası film

All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN


Argentina, 1985


Close


EO


The Quiet Girl

En iyi yapım tasarımı

All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN


Avatar: The Way of Water


Babylon


Elvis


The Fabelmans

En iyi kurgu

The Banshees of Inisherin


Elvis


Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN


Tár


Top Gun: Maverick

En iyi sinematografi

All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN


Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths


Elvis


Empire of Light


Tár

En iyi film müziği

All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN


Babylon


The Banshees of Inisherin


Everything Everywhere All at Once


The Fabelmans

En iyi saç ve makyaj tasarımı

All Quiet on the Western Front


The Batman


Black Panther: Wakanda Forever


Elvis


The Whale - KAZANAN

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

Babylon


Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - KAZANAN


Elvis


Everything Everywhere All at Once


Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

En iyi animasyon filmi

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - KAZANAN


Marcel the Shell With Shoes On


Puss in Boots: The Last Wish


The Sea Beast


Turning Red

En iyi kısa animasyon filmi

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - KAZANAN


The Flying Sailor


Ice Merchants


My Year of Dicks


An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

En iyi ses miksajı

All Quiet on the Western Front


Avatar: The Way of Water


The Batman


Elvis


Top Gun: Maverick - KAZANAN

En iyi özgün şarkı

Applause, Tell It like a Woman


Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick


Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever


Naatu Naatu, RRR - KAZANAN


This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

En iyi kısa film

An Irish Goodbye - KAZANAN


Ivalu


Le Pupille


Night Ride


The Red Suitcase

En iyi belgesel

All That Breathes


All the Beauty and the Bloodshed


Fire of Love


A House Made of Splinters


Navalny - KAZANAN

En iyi kısa belgesel

The Elephant Whisperers - KAZANAN


Haulout


How Do You Measure a Year?


The Martha Mitchell Effect


Stranger at the Gate

En iyi görsel efekt

All Quiet on the Western Front


Avatar: The Way of Water - KAZANAN


The Batman


Black Panther: Wakanda Forever


Top Gun: Maverick


Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi oscar

İLGİNİZİ ÇEKEBİLİR

Güncel 23 yıllık evlilik bitti...

Aslı - Metin Şen çifti, 23 yıllık evliliklerini sonlandırdı. Ünlü çift, boşandıklarını bir basın açıklamasıyla duyurdu.
Jet Set 95. Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu!

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından verilen Oscar (Akademi) Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu.

Jet Set Oscar'da şıklık yarışı!

Bu yıl geleneksel kırmızı halı yerine, bej rengi halının üzerinden geçen Oscar davetlileri şıklıklarıyla göz kamaştırdılar.
Güncel Toplusoylar 'akrepli' şeker yedi!

Geçtiğimiz aylarda bir kanal açıp videolar çekmeye başlayan Ceyda Ateş Toplusoy ile eşi Buğra Toplusoy son olarak birlikte akrepli şeker yedikleri videolarıyla dikkat çektiler.
Caddeler Sabancılar yemeğe çıktı!

Bebek beklediklerini duyuran Hacı-Nazlı Sabancı çifti Etiler'deki bir mekanda yemek yediler.
Güncel 'Arsuz' anısı!

İş insanı İbrahim Bitargil'in eşi Maya Portakal Bitargil, Arsuz'da çekilen fotoğrafını sosyal medya hesabından paylaştı
Güncel Sert çifti Fethiye'de...

İş insanı Kaan Sert eşi Nazlı Sert ile birlikte Fethiye'ye gitti.
Caddeler Bebeğiyle yürüyüşe çıktı!

Birkaç ay önce anne olan iş insanı Murat Özyeğin'in eşi Yasemin Özyeğin, Boğaz'da bebeğiyle ilk kez objektiflere yansıdı.
Caddeler Bebek'te sabah sporu...

Cemiyet hayatının ünlü isimleri sabah yürüyüşü için İstanbul'un elit semti Bebek'i tercih etti.
Güncel Albayrak'ın Roma tatili!

Genç iş insanı Hikmet Albayrak'ın eşi Alpin Albayrak, yakın arkadaşlarıyla birlikte Roma'da tatil yaptı.
Güncel Sabancılar'dan 'bebekli' poz!

Geçtiğimiz hafta bebek müjdesi veren iş insanı Hacı Sabancı ve eşi Nazlı Sabancı ilk bebeklerini beklediklerini yayınladıkları kareyle duyurdular.
Güncel Afetzedeler için sahada!

Afetzedeler için yardım toplamaya devam eden genç iş insanı Melisa Tapan, ekibiyle hız kesmeden çalışıyor.

İnternet sitemizde kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak ve tercihlerinizi yönetmek için Çerez Politikası, daha fazla bilgi için Aydınlatma Metni sayfalarını ziyaret edebilirsiniz. Sitemizi kullanarak çerezleri kullanmamızı kabul edersiniz.