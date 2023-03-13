95. Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu!

95. Oscar Ödülleri ABD’nin Los Angeles kentindeki Dolby Tiyatrosu’nda düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Sinema endüstrisinin en prestijli ödülleri arasında kabul edilen Akademi Ödülleri’nin ana sunuculuğunu Jimmy Kimmel üstlendi. Hailey Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Glend Close, Hugh Grant ve Nicole Kidman gibi ünlü isimler de sunuculuk törende sunuculuk yaptı. Tören ABC kanalında canlı olarak yayınlandı. 11 adaylıkla yılın en çok Oscar'a aday gösterilen filmi olan Everything Everywhere All at Once büyük ödülleri silip süpürdü. Everything Everywhere All at Once, En İyi Film, En İyi Yönetmen, En İyi Kadın Oyuncu, En İyi Yarımcı Kadın Oyuncu, En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu, En İyi Özgün Senaryo, En İyi Özgün Senaryo ödüllerinin sahibi oldu. All Quiet On The Western Front (Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok) ise 3 dalda ödüle uzandı. The Whale (Balina) filmiyle obez bir İngilizce öğretmenini canlandıran Brendan Fraser ile Elvis Presley'i canlandıran Austin Butler, eleştirmenlerce ve internet üzerinden yapılan anketlerde 'En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Oscarı'na en yakın aktörler arasında gösterilmişti. Ödüle Brendan Fraser layık görüldü.

İŞTE 95. OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİ’NİN KAZANANLARI

En iyi film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

En iyi yönetmen

Todd Field (Tár)

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale) - KAZANAN

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking - KAZANAN

En iyi orjinal senaryo

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

En iyi uluslararası film

All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

En iyi yapım tasarımı

All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

En iyi kurgu

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

En iyi sinematografi

All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

En iyi film müziği

All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

En iyi saç ve makyaj tasarımı

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale - KAZANAN

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - KAZANAN

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

En iyi animasyon filmi

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - KAZANAN

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

En iyi kısa animasyon filmi

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - KAZANAN

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

En iyi ses miksajı

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick - KAZANAN

En iyi özgün şarkı

Applause, Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR - KAZANAN

This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

En iyi kısa film

An Irish Goodbye - KAZANAN

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

En iyi belgesel

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny - KAZANAN

En iyi kısa belgesel

The Elephant Whisperers - KAZANAN

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

En iyi görsel efekt

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water - KAZANAN

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick