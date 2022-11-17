Grammy'nin adayları açıklandı!

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. 65. Grammy Ödülleri, 5 Şubat 2023'te Los Angeles'taki Crypto.com Arena'dan canlı olarak yayınlanacak.

İşte adaylar...

YILIN KAYDI

Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA

Easy on Me — Adele

Break My Soul — Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Woman — Doja Cat

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 —Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time — Lizzo

As It Was — Harry Styles

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Renaissance — Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

YILIN ŞARKISI

abcdefu — Gayle

About Damn Time — Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift

As It Was — Harry Styles

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy

Break My Soul — Beyonce

Easy on Me — Adele

God Did — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt

EN İYİ YENİ ŞARKICI

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Easy on Me — Adele

Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny

Woman — Doja Cat

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy

About Damn Time — Lizzo

As It Was — Harry Styles

EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP PERFORMANSI

Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA

Bam Bam — Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe — Coldplay and BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song)— Post Malone and Doja Cat

Unholy — Sam Smith and Kim Petras

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK KAYDI

Break My Soul — Beyonce

Rosewood — Bonobo

Don't Forget My Love — Diplo and Miguel

I'm Good (Blue) — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Intimidated — Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.

On My Knees — Rüfüs Du Sol

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ

Renaissance — Beyonce

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — Odesza

Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

God Did — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

Vegas — Doja Cat

Pushin P — Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let's Go) — Hitkidd and GloRilla

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

Churchill Downs — Jack Harlow featuring Drake

God Did — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

Pushin P — Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

Wait For U — Future featuring Drake and Tems)

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

God Did — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Virgo's Groove – Beyonce

Here With Me — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

Over — Lucky Daye

Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan

EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI

Cuff It — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don't Walk Away — PJ Morton

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Wach the Sun — PJ Morton

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK PERFORMANSI

There'd Better Be a Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys

Certainty — Big Thief

King — Florence + The Machine

Chaise Longue — Wet Leg

Spitting Off the Edge of the World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

EN İYİ COUNTRY MÜZİK ŞARKISI

Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris

Doin' This — Luke Combs

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) — Taylor Swift

If I Was a Cowboy — Miranda Lambert

I'll Love You Till the Day I Die — Willie Nelson

'Til You Can't — Cody Johnson

EN İYİ COUNTRY MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

Growin' Up — Luke Combs

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest — Maren Morris

EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI

Black Summer — Red Hot Chili Peppers

Blackout — Turnstile

Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile

Harmonia's Dream — The War On Drugs

Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys

The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Crawler — Idles

Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On the Sofa — Spoon

EN İYİ KLİP

Easy on Me — Adele

Yet to Come — BTS

Woman — Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

As It Was — Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift

A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson