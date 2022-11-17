Grammy'nin adayları açıklandı!

Jet Set

17 Kasım 2022 Perşembe
Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. 65. Grammy Ödülleri, 5 Şubat 2023'te Los Angeles'taki Crypto.com Arena'dan canlı olarak yayınlanacak.

İşte adaylar...

YILIN KAYDI

Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA


Easy on Me — Adele


Break My Soul — Beyonce


Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige


"You and Me on the Rock — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius


Woman — Doja Cat


Bad Habit — Steve Lacy


The Heart Part 5 —Kendrick Lamar


About Damn Time — Lizzo


As It Was — Harry Styles

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

Voyage — ABBA


30 — Adele


Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny


Renaissance — Beyonce


Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige


In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile


Music of the Spheres — Coldplay


Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar


Special — Lizzo


Harry's House — Harry Styles

YILIN ŞARKISI

abcdefu — Gayle


About Damn Time — Lizzo


All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift


As It Was — Harry Styles


Bad Habit — Steve Lacy


Break My Soul — Beyonce


Easy on Me — Adele


God Did — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy)


The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar


Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt

EN İYİ YENİ ŞARKICI

Anitta


Omar Apollo


DOMi & JD Beck


Muni Long


Samara Joy


Latto


Maneskin


Tobe Nwigwe


Molly Tuttle


Wet Leg

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Easy on Me — Adele


Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny


Woman — Doja Cat


Bad Habit — Steve Lacy


About Damn Time — Lizzo


As It Was — Harry Styles

EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP PERFORMANSI

Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA


Bam Bam — Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran


My Universe — Coldplay and BTS


I Like You (A Happier Song)— Post Malone and Doja Cat


Unholy — Sam Smith and Kim Petras

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Voyage — ABBA


30 — Adele


Music of the Spheres — Coldplay


Special — Lizzo


Harry's House — Harry Styles

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK KAYDI

Break My Soul — Beyonce


Rosewood — Bonobo


Don't Forget My Love — Diplo and Miguel


I'm Good (Blue) — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha


Intimidated — Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.


On My Knees — Rüfüs Du Sol

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ

Renaissance — Beyonce


Fragments — Bonobo


Diplo — Diplo


The Last Goodbye — Odesza


Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

God Did — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy


Vegas — Doja Cat


Pushin P — Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug


F.N.F. (Let's Go) — Hitkidd and GloRilla


The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

Churchill Downs — Jack Harlow featuring Drake


God Did — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy


The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar


Pushin P — Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug


Wait For U — Future featuring Drake and Tems)

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

God Did — DJ Khaled


I Never Liked You — Future


Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow


Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar


It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Virgo's Groove – Beyonce


Here With Me — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak


Over — Lucky Daye


Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long


Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan

EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI

Cuff It — Beyoncé


Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige


Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long


Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan


Please Don't Walk Away — PJ Morton

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige


Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown


Black Radio III — Robert Glasper


Candydrip — Lucky Daye


Wach the Sun — PJ Morton

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK PERFORMANSI

There'd Better Be a Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys


Certainty — Big Thief


King — Florence + The Machine


Chaise Longue — Wet Leg


Spitting Off the Edge of the World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

WE — Arcade Fire


Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief


Fossora — Björk


Wet Leg — Wet Leg


Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

EN İYİ COUNTRY MÜZİK ŞARKISI

Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris


Doin' This — Luke Combs


I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) — Taylor Swift


If I Was a Cowboy — Miranda Lambert


I'll Love You Till the Day I Die — Willie Nelson


'Til You Can't — Cody Johnson

EN İYİ COUNTRY MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

Growin' Up — Luke Combs


Palomino — Miranda Lambert


Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde


Humble Quest — Maren Morris

EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI

Black Summer — Red Hot Chili Peppers


Blackout — Turnstile


Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile


Harmonia's Dream — The War On Drugs


Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys


The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & the Imposters


Crawler — Idles


Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly


Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne


Lucifer On the Sofa — Spoon

EN İYİ KLİP

Easy on Me — Adele


Yet to Come — BTS


Woman — Doja Cat


The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar


As It Was — Harry Styles


All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift


A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson


Jet Set

