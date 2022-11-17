Grammy'nin adayları açıklandı!

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. 65. Grammy Ödülleri, 5 Şubat 2023'te Los Angeles'taki Crypto.com Arena'dan canlı olarak yayınlanacak.
İşte adaylar...
YILIN KAYDI
Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA
Easy on Me — Adele
Break My Soul — Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
"You and Me on the Rock — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
Woman — Doja Cat
Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5 —Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time — Lizzo
As It Was — Harry Styles
YILIN ALBÜMÜ
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Renaissance — Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
YILIN ŞARKISI
abcdefu — Gayle
About Damn Time — Lizzo
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift
As It Was — Harry Styles
Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
Break My Soul — Beyonce
Easy on Me — Adele
God Did — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt
EN İYİ YENİ ŞARKICI
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI
Easy on Me — Adele
Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny
Woman — Doja Cat
Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
About Damn Time — Lizzo
As It Was — Harry Styles
EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP PERFORMANSI
Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA
Bam Bam — Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
My Universe — Coldplay and BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song)— Post Malone and Doja Cat
Unholy — Sam Smith and Kim Petras
EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK KAYDI
Break My Soul — Beyonce
Rosewood — Bonobo
Don't Forget My Love — Diplo and Miguel
I'm Good (Blue) — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Intimidated — Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.
On My Knees — Rüfüs Du Sol
EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ
Renaissance — Beyonce
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — Odesza
Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol
EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI
God Did — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
Vegas — Doja Cat
Pushin P — Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
F.N.F. (Let's Go) — Hitkidd and GloRilla
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI
Churchill Downs — Jack Harlow featuring Drake
God Did — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
Pushin P — Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
Wait For U — Future featuring Drake and Tems)
EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ
God Did — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry — Pusha T
EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI
Virgo's Groove – Beyonce
Here With Me — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak
Over — Lucky Daye
Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI
Cuff It — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
Please Don't Walk Away — PJ Morton
EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Candydrip — Lucky Daye
Wach the Sun — PJ Morton
EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK PERFORMANSI
There'd Better Be a Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys
Certainty — Big Thief
King — Florence + The Machine
Chaise Longue — Wet Leg
Spitting Off the Edge of the World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius
EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
EN İYİ COUNTRY MÜZİK ŞARKISI
Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris
Doin' This — Luke Combs
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) — Taylor Swift
If I Was a Cowboy — Miranda Lambert
I'll Love You Till the Day I Die — Willie Nelson
'Til You Can't — Cody Johnson
EN İYİ COUNTRY MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ
Growin' Up — Luke Combs
Palomino — Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest — Maren Morris
EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI
Black Summer — Red Hot Chili Peppers
Blackout — Turnstile
Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile
Harmonia's Dream — The War On Drugs
Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck
EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ
Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys
The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Crawler — Idles
Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer On the Sofa — Spoon
EN İYİ KLİP
Easy on Me — Adele
Yet to Come — BTS
Woman — Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
As It Was — Harry Styles
All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift
A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson